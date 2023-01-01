Diane Keaton embarrassed by viral dance video

Diane Keaton is worried she will never live down her viral dance moment.

In January, the Annie Hall star took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing in her backyard to Miley Cyrus's song Flowers, with the endearing clip quickly racking up over one million likes.

Reflecting on the video during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Thursday, Diane insisted she was embarrassed by her moves.

"I am not a dancer. Because I'm an idiot, yeah. I was just in my stupid...," to which Kelly commented, "Are you serious? No, I am not kidding... It's incredible! It looks like you feel good when you do it!"

The actress then exclaimed: "Well, I had a fun time, but I'm a moron. I am. Cheers!"

And when Kelly noted that the Hollywood icon's dancing was incredibly popular on TikTok, Diane insisted she wasn't familiar with the site at all.

"I have? I had no idea. And what is TikTok? I don't even know what that is," the 77-year-old added.

Diane is currently promoting her new movie Book Club: The Next Chapter. The film, which also features Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.