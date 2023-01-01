Elle Fanning lost major movie franchise role over social media following

Elle Fanning has revealed that she was once rejected from a big franchise film because she didn't have enough followers on social media.

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 25-year-old star shared that she lost out on a role in a major franchise because her Instagram following wasn't big enough.

"I didn't get a part once for something big because - it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard - was because I didn't have enough Instagram followers at the time," she explained. "I firmly don't believe in not getting a part (because of that)."

The Maleficent star, who now has 6.2 million Instagram followers, was also asked if there is pressure on her to join big studio franchises such as Marvel, DC Studios or Star Wars in order to stay relevant.

"I don't feel that way. I don't," she admitted. "It does something for people, you know, but you also don't know if they're gonna work sometimes, which is also scary."

Elle began her acting career at the age of three alongside her older sister, Dakota. Her breakout role came in 2014 when she starred as Princess Aurora in Disney's Maleficent. She later reprised the role for the 2019 sequel.

She is currently doing the press rounds in support of the third season of Hulu's The Great, in which she stars opposite Nicholas Hoult.