John Travolta and Katherine Heigl to lead That's Amore! rom-com

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl have been cast in the upcoming rom-com That's Amore!



Palisades Park Pictures announced on Thursday that the Grease star and Firefly Lane actress will lead their upcoming romantic comedy film, That's Amore! Christopher Walken is also in talks to join the cast, according to Variety.



PPP CEO Tamara Birkemoe said of the project in a statement, "This film's unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets."



According to the official film synopsis, That's Amore! follows Nick Venere (played by Travolta) and Patty Amore (Heigl) as they bump into each other and form a romantic connection. Nick has "never been married and his best dating years are well behind him", while Patty has withdrawn from dating over "a secret from her past" and "her overprotective father".



Nick Vallelonga will direct and write the film, while Dante Spinotti has signed on as the cinematographer, Gianni Quaranta as the production designer, Steven Rosenblum as the editor, and Betsy Heimann as the costume designer.



Production for the film is set to begin in August.