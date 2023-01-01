Jeremy Allen White's wife files for divorce

Jeremy Allen White's wife Addison Timlin has filed for divorce.

Timlin filed documents on Thursday to end her marriage to The Bear actor after more than three years of marriage, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The Shameless star married the actress in 2019 and they share two children; daughters Ezer, four, and Dolores, two.

Jeremy and Addison first met as students at the Professional Performing Arts School in New York and became good friends on the set of the 2008 film Afterschool. Addison first hinted they were dating in 2013 and they welcomed their first child in October 2018. They tied the knot at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California the following October.

Jeremy, 32, gave a shout-out to Addison, 31, when he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Bear earlier this year.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said.

Neither Jeremy nor Addison has commented on the split.