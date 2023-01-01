Priyanka Chopra would give up career for her daughter

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she would give up her acting career for her daughter.



The Citadel star revealed in an interview with Femina that she would give up her 23-year-long career for her 15-month-old daughter Malti.



"If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter," the 40-year-old said, before explaining how her work priorities have shifted since becoming a mother.



"I want to go back home. On time," she stated. "I finish my job really quickly and then I'm home."



The Love Again actress then clarified, "That doesn't mean I don't love my job. That doesn't mean I'm not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before. But, now, I know life is equally important."



The Miss World 2000 then reflected on the fact that her parents did the same for her - they relocated to Mumbai to support her career even though they had recently set up a hospital elsewhere in India.



"At the time, I took it all for granted. I was like, of course it's your parent's job to do that. My career matters. And I didn't even think about it until I was writing my book," she shared, referencing her 2021 memoir Unfinished.



Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas, 30, welcomed daughter Malti in January 2022 via surrogate.