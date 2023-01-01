Jessica Chastain reveals A Doll's House has 'changed her life'

Jessica Chastain has revealed starring in the Broadway revival of A Doll's House has "really changed (her) life".



The Academy Award-winning actress, who plays Nora in the revival of Henrik Ibsen's play, revealed in an interview with Extra how the stripped-down production has challenged her and changed her life.



"I mean, what I would do for a prop", the Interstellar actress laughed. "Sometimes people can think like sitting in a chair, oh, that's an easy, it is not easy, because in some sense you're trapped, and you've got to figure out how do I tell this story for two hours without any tools that help me tell a story."



The 46-year-old added, "But Jamie Lloyd (director) has more faith in me than I have in myself, and I'm just so glad that I got to do this with him because it's really changed my life."



The minimalist revival features no props or scenery and the actors rarely move out of their chairs, which are the only objects on an otherwise empty stage.



Jessica landed her first Tony Award nomination last week, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.



She told Extra that she hopes to bring the production to London, where A Doll's House was originally scheduled to premiere before it was delayed as a result of the pandemic.