Natalie Portman loves filming in France for this reason

Natalie Portman has praised the family-friendly filmmaking model in France.

The 41-year-old actress - who has son Aleph, 12, and seven-year-old daughter Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied - has had "life-changing" experiences working on projects in the European country because the days were structured in a way she could spend the evenings with her family, and she admitted it is much "harder" for parents working on sets in the UK.

Discussing Sarah Polley's efforts to allow cast and crew to maintain a family life while making 'Women Talking' last year, Natalie told The Hollywood Reporter: That’s something that I see a lot in France, and I think it’s why the entire new generation of French filmmakers is female, because it’s really possible.

"Not that every woman has kids or wants kids, but it makes it possible to be a director and to have children and be a good parent. You have a strong social system that has child care, and the workday hours are normal.

"We shot 'Jackie' in France, and I did a French film called 'Planetarium' as well. I was home every day for dinner at 6 p.m. — just completely life-changing. When you make a film or a series in the U.S., you’re just gone. You’re just gone, and it’s really hard on all parents."

The 'May December' actress is keen for her production company, MountainA, to shine a spotlight on female stories.

She said: "Where it’s united is, how can we see as many different versions of women as possible? And I think that’s where you get to equality, where women can be anything. They can be criminals, virtuosic athletes, brilliant, not brilliant. I think when you get the more variety, the more expression, there’s more possibility."