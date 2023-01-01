Margaret Qualley 'had a blast' with dominatrix role

Margaret Qualley had "a blast" playing a dominatrix in 'Sanctuary'.

The 28-year-old actress stars as Rebecca in the comedy thriller and particularly had "super fun" when it came to bossing around her co-star Christopher Abbott, who plays her hotel heir lover Hal.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, she added of making the movie: “It was so fun."

In the film, Margaret's character barks orders for Hal to scrub a bathroom, but the actress admitted she'd rather do such tasks herself as she finds cleaning therapeutic.

She said: “If I’m feeling out of control, the first thing that gets tended to is my home,” she explained.

“I do everything. I organise the closet, color coordinate. But it’s not just organizing; it’s a sanitary thing. I like a deep scrub.”

The 'Fosse/Verdon' star has never asked her mother Andie MacDowell for specific career advice but has always looked to the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actress' example when it comes to how to successfully carve out a Hollywood career.

She said: “It’s not necessarily one piece of advice.

"It’s having a mom who is ambitious and loves her career and was wildly successful. That was ingrained in me from a very young age … that the sky’s the limit, and I’m eternally grateful.”

Meanwhile, Christopher admitted Hal was a "fun character to play" but doesn't think he'd enjoy being bossed around so much in real life.

He said: "I would say not".

The 'Cattch-22' star also enjoys cleaning in real life - but "not in a psychotic way".

Margaret recently admitted she would "really love" to land a role in a stage production in New York's Broadway.

She told IndieWire: “I love doing [plays], I just have never done it [on Broadway]. I actually would really love to.”