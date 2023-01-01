Kelly Clarkson responds to allegations of 'toxic' workplace culture on talk show

Kelly Clarkson has responded to allegations of "toxic" workplace conditions on the set of her talk show.

On Friday, editors at Rolling Stone published a report in which they claimed employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show were "overworked" and "underpaid", and that crew members working on the programme found it "traumatising to their mental health".

Responding to the claims via social media over the weekend, Kelly issued a statement in which she insisted she would tackle any issues.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she wrote. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

And while the anonymous complaints included in the Rolling Stone article were directed at management, all staffers insisted Kelly herself was "fantastic" and unaware of any difficulties.

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," the 41-year-old continued. "Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."