Dustin Lynch 'totally down' to join Yellowstone spin-off

Dustin Lynch has expressed his desire to join the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards, the Good Girl singer was asked whether he would like to appear on the new show.

"I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes," he enthused. "I grew up on a horse, so I'm comfortable in that situation for sure. I can farm a little bit."

Yellowstone follows members of the fictional Dutton family - owners of the largest ranch in Montana - as they navigate personal issues and relationships.

The second part of the fifth and final season of the neo-Western drama is due to premiere later in the year. An untitled sequel is in development.

Elsewhere in his interview, the country star reflected on his first ACM Award nomination for Music Event of the Year, for his track with MacKenzie Porter - Thinking 'Bout You.

"I'm so grateful. It's really cool," he smiled. "Thinking 'Bout You has changed my life and MacKenzie's... To have a nomination is such a great tip of the hat from the industry."