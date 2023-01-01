Simon Pegg admits to hiding alcoholism from Mission: Impossible co-stars

Simon Pegg has opened up about his past addiction to alcohol.

In a recent episode of the BBC's Desert Island Discs, the 53-year-old British actor revealed he hid his alcoholism from his Mission: Impossible III co-stars, which included Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan.

"You become very sneaky when you have something like that in your life," he admitted to host Lauren Laverne. "You learn how to do it without anyone noticing because it takes over. It wants to sustain itself and it will do everything it can to not be stopped."

Pegg continued, "Eventually it just gets to a point when it can't be hidden, and that's when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive."

The Shaun of the Dead actor and writer attributed his alcohol addiction to a series of mental health issues he had initially developed as a teenager.

The birth of his daughter, Matilda, in 2009 forced him to admit he needed help and started his road to recovery. He previously revealed that he checked into rehab shortly before the production of 2011's Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The on-air conversation also featured some light-hearted anecdotes, with Pegg recalling how he would often tease Cruise about his fame.

"We joke about it. I mean, I always make fun of him for it, you know, about the things that he can access," he laughed. "He kind of appreciates the ridiculousness of it sometimes."

Pegg is set to reprise his role as IMF field agent Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released in cinemas on 14 July.