Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown

Reality star Colton Underwood tied the knot with Jordan C. Brown over the weekend.

The Bachelor star wed his fiancé in front of 200 guests during a romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California, on Saturday.

Sharing photographs from their wedding on Instagram, Colton wrote in the caption, "The Brown-Underwoods. May 13th 2023."

The TV personality and Democratic strategist gave the snaps and an interview about their three-day wedding extravaganza to People.

"We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like," he said. "And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special."

He added, "The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party. It's going to be a fun wedding."

Festivities began on Friday night with a family dinner and welcome party, before the ceremony on Saturday morning.

Colton, 31, publicly came out as gay in an April 2021 interview on Good Morning America and met Jordan at a party in Los Angeles the same month. He went public with his and Jordan's relationship that December and they got engaged in January 2022.