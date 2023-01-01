Addison Timlin calls being single mum 'exhausting' amid Jeremy Allen White split

Addison Timlin has opened up about being a single mother following her split from Jeremy Allen White.



To mark Mother's Day on Instagram on Sunday, the StartUp actress discussed the challenges of raising children alone.



"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Addison captioned photos of herself with her two daughters. "It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard."



She continued, "It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because theres (sic) no witness by your side. It's so painful."



Addison and Jeremy share four-year-old Ezer and two-year-old Dolores. The actress filed for divorce from The Bear actor after more than three years of marriage on 11 May, and listed their date of separation as 1 September 2022.



In her post, she went on to note that the lows are "demolished by the staggering heights" and described living with young children as "a wondrous and joyful place to be".



She added, "Im (sic) feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."



Addison concluded her post by thanking everyone who has helped her raise her children since the split.



She received supportive messages in the comments from the likes of Kate Bosworth, Justin Long, Ashley Benson, and Kevin McHale.