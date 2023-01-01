Billie Lourd honours Carrie Fisher in Mother's Day post

Billie Lourd honoured her late mother Carrie Fisher on Mother's Day on Sunday.



Billie, 30, took to Instagram to celebrate the late Star Wars actress on America's Mother's Day.



"Even though I've been a mom for almost 3 years and have kids of my own, the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother's Day is her," the Booksmart actress touchingly wrote under a photo of her and her mum. "Even though it's been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day now too."



Billie explained that Mother's Day is still Carrie's day, even though she has two children of her own with her husband Austen Rydell.



She continued, "I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core, and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother. And even though she's not here, it's still her day. It's our day now."



Billie sweetly concluded, "So like I say every year. Happy Mother's Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother's Day! Mixed Emotions Mother's Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there - y'all should make that a card!!!) sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone."



Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Beanie Feldstein and Ryan Murphy showed their support by commenting with kind words on the post.



Earlier this month, Carrie, who passed away in December 2016, was posthumously honoured with the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which Billie accepted on her behalf.