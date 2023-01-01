Alan Menken explains why Daughters of Triton song is absent from The Little Mermaid

Alan Menken has explained why the song Daughters of Triton is absent from Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, The Little Mermaid composer addressed why the song from the original 1989 animated film was left out of the live-action remake.

In the original, Daughters of Triton played as an opening theme introducing Ariel's sisters - but Menken revealed that the live-action team scrapped it to make Part of Your World the first major number.

"I think the thought process was, we didn't need it in this particular version. And we definitely wanted the film to start with a much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel, and then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to Part of Your World," Menken said of the choice, referencing the iconic song kept in the live-action movie. "I think that was, you know, it was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation. And part of that is also knowing you're adapting something that's already beloved."

He concluded, "You want to say, wait for it, wait for it, wait for it, and here it is. And when it comes, god."

In addition to Part of Your World, the live-action remake has been confirmed to include Under The Sea, Poor Unfortunate Souls, and Kiss the Girl, all of which Menken wrote for the original.

Les Poissons, sung by the French cook Chef Louis, has also been cut from the remake, however, Menken has written four new songs.

The Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy, will be released in cinemas on 26 May.