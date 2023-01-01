Duke and Duchess of Sussex promote mental health awareness during youth group visit

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently visited a group of local teenagers to promote mental health awareness.



To kick off Mental Health Awareness Week, the couple spent time with members of the AHA! Santa Barbara organisation, which is based in Santa Barbara, California.



According to a press release issued by officials at Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, the pair engaged in a "candid conversation" focused on mental health, societal pressures, and social media with the youngsters during the event.



"These important perspectives and experiences help us understand how mental wellness intersects with the online world, and what it means to promote digital wellness in a digital age," they stated. "The Archewell Foundation (AWF) has a history of engaging on these critical issues and working in partnership with youth groups, experts, and families, to develop programmes that support and inspire change."



Harry and Meghan have a history of supporting mental health charities, and they founded their own non-profit organisation in 2020.



To conclude their message, the royals noted that they plan to continue taking up similar initiatives.



"AWF holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work. We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline," they added.