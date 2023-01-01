Kim Kardashian's son Saint tells her she means 'nothing' to him in Mother Day's message

Kim Kardashian's son Saint has been criticised for his Mother's Day message.

In a video posted to the reality star's Instagram Story on Sunday, nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm West shared messages for their mother.

"Mom, I'm very grateful for you. I know I'm mean to you a lot and say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me," Saint said in his Mother's Day video message to Kim. "I love you more than anything."

Kim shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. In the video, Saint wore a Yeezus shirt - referencing a nickname for his father.

"You're my favourite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm," Saint continued. "I love you."

Users caught Saint saying "you're nothing to me", with one claiming, "He probably heard it from his father. Kids don't just say that." Another echoed, "It means he hears his father say that about his mother. Awful."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and it was finalised in November 2022.