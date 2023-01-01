Ryan Seacrest to make Live guest appearance following exit

Ryan Seacrest will return to the Live daytime talk show as a guest on Thursday following his exit in April.



According to People, the former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has been set to make a guest appearance on the daytime talk show on 18 May, promoting the season finale of American Idol and his foundation's upcoming grand opening in Memphis.



Ryan left the show in April this year after co-hosting with Kelly Ripa for six seasons. Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos replaced the television personality and the show was renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.



After his final show, Ryan told People that he will still visit the studio from "time to time".



"This isn't the end, I'm going to be back," he shared. "This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that... So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."



Gushing over his former co-host, he added, "She's family to me. There's no one better in the business and it's going to be strange not seeing her every day."