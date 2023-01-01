Jamie Foxx undergoing physical rehab in Chicago after hospitalisation - report

Jamie Foxx is reportedly undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago after being released from hospital following a "medical complication".

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia in mid-April after suffering a "medical complication", and his daughter Corinne revealed last week that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating".

According to TMZ, Jamie is now in Chicago receiving medical treatment in a facility which has been billed as the top physical medicine and rehabilitation centre in America.

While the nature of Jamie's condition has not been publicly disclosed, the facility reportedly specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

A source told the publication that the Oscar-winning actor arrived at the centre in late April.

Paparazzi photos obtained by the outlet showed Corinne, 29, visiting the facility with her boyfriend over the weekend. In addition, Jamie's 13-year-old daughter Annalise was spotted outside of the centre with her guitar and her mother Kristin Grannis was captured holding Mother's Day flowers and a balloon.

Corinne shared an update on Jamie's health on Friday to shut down speculation about the actor's declining health.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

On Monday, it was announced that Jamie and Corinne will be hosting the new music game show, We Are Family, in 2024.