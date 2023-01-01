Priyanka Chopra admits to lying about Nick Jonas's acting ability

Priyanka Chopra secretly believes Nick Jonas has a lot to learn when it comes to his acting.

During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair's video series, the Citadel actress was asked whether she thinks her husband is a "decent" actor considering that he had a cameo in her new romantic comedy, Love Again.

But after answering "yes" to the question, the polygraph examiner confirmed Priyanka was lying.

"I think he's an excellent actor... I think he's a phenomenal actor," she continued, to which the test technician replied, "Lie, lie, lie."

"I just keep lying about his acting," the Indian star sighed.

Priyanka was also queried about whether she may need to give singer/songwriter Nick some acting lessons.

"That day I didn't, maybe if we do it again. I do have a little bit more experience," the 40-year-old smiled.

Previously, Nick has had roles in 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019 film Midway.

Yet, elsewhere in the test, Priyanka won some points when she revealed she thinks Nick, 30, is the "best singer" in the Jonas Brothers.

"Yes," she enthused, to which the polygraph examiner confirmed she was telling the truth.

Priyanka and Nick, who share a baby daughter, married back in December 2018.