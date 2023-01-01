Kim Kardashian refers to tense family 'fight' in emotional TV show teaser

Kim Kardashian has hinted she is feuding with at least one of her siblings in the latest trailer for The Kardashians.

On Tuesday, producers from Hulu dropped a dramatic teaser for the upcoming third season of the hit reality TV show.

To open the clip, Kim is seen commenting in a voiceover, "I don't want to fight with family, bottom line."

Soon after, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian declares, "There's no boundaries, there's no respect."

No further details about the "fight" were offered.

However, in an earlier teaser, Kourtney appeared to accuse Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022 to seek out a "business opportunity".

And the other members of the family seem to be opting for a neutral stance over the disagreement.

"I don't think anyone's in the wrong. I see both sides," Kylie Jenner can be heard saying, while Kendall Jenner adds: "As sisters, we have to uplift each other."

To conclude the teaser, Kim insisted all will be revealed in upcoming episodes.

"It's all going to come out on the show, this is our therapy," the star smiles.

Season three of The Kardashians is set to debut on 25 May.