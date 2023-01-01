Nick Cannon admits to mixing up Mother's Day cards for his baby mamas

Nick Cannon has admitted that he mixed up Mother's Day cards for his baby mamas.

The Masked Singer host, who has fathered 12 children with six women, detailed his blunder on Monday's episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon.

The 42-year-old explained that he had planned "handwritten messages from the heart" for each of the mothers to celebrate the special occasion on Sunday but the heartfelt plan didn't work out how he had imagined.

"I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down," he shared. "As I'm writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama."

Nick told the story to his co-hosts, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion and six-month-old daughter Beautiful.

"Wow," Abby responded, to which Nick insisted, "I tried my best, I really did."

Courtney comically stated, "No, if you would have focused, that wouldn't have happened."

In addition to Abby, the TV personality shares twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, three children with model Brittany Bell, and one with Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott. Nick and Alyssa tragically lost their first child together in December 2021.