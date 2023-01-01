Kim Kardashian aces law midterm ahead of bar exam

Kim Kardashian achieved near-perfect grades on her most recent law school midterms.



While promoting her latest SKIMS pop-up in New York City's Rockefeller Centre on Tuesday, the TV personality/entrepreneur updated Today on her current law school journey.



"I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law one and two right now. It's my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle," she revealed. "But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 per cent and then I got a 95 per cent on my other midterm, so I feel - that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through."



In terms of what will come next for the aspiring lawyer, Kim added: "Hopefully, in the next year or so, I can take the official bar and be done."



The 42-year-old passed the baby bar exam in 2021 after failing three times.



At the time, she enthusiastically announced on Twitter, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."



Kim has consistently advocated for wrongfully convicted inmates and unfair sentences.



Her first legal success came in 2018 when she campaigned for the clemency of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent crime.