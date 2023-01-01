John Cena 'accidentally' pitched himself to Margot Robbie for Barbie movie

John Cena has revealed he was cast as a merman in the upcoming Barbie movie due to a "happy accident".

During an appearance on the Today show, the former WWE star revealed that he "kind of" pitched himself to the film's lead actor and producer Margot Robbie.

"I would do, pretty much, whatever you guys need 'cause I really enjoy the movie," Cena reportedly gushed to Robbie. "And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman."

Cena said the "accidental run-in" happened because Fast X - which he also stars in - was filming across the street from the Barbie shoot.

The Suicide Squad actor admitted he had been trying to get in the film and pitched himself to Robbie because she "makes a lot of the decisions" in casting.

According to Deadline, Cena also referred to being part of the Barbie movie as "surreal".

"Honestly, I think people are going to have a lot of fun watching this," he added. "I think it's going to take a lot of people by surprise. (It's) a very interesting take on everything but I was super lucky and it's tremendously surreal."

The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, which hits the big screen in July, stars Robbie as the iconic doll, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of toy company Mattel.