Meghan, Duchess of Sussex honoured with Women of Vision Award

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was honoured with the Women of Vision Award at a gala event in New York City on Tuesday night.



The royal attended the Ms. Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary event and was presented with the award by the organisation's co-founder Gloria Steinem in recognition of "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls".



Taking to the stage at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, Meghan urged women to "be the visionary" of their own lives during her acceptance speech.



"It's just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life," she said. "You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognised by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world reality."



The 41-year-old also shared that the organisation and its publication, Ms. Magazine, helped inspire and drive her mission to help other women.



"It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right," she added, reports Page Six.



Meghan wore a gold strapless gown by Johanna Ortiz to the event, where she posed on the red carpet with her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland.



The gala marks the first public event Meghan has attended since she skipped King Charles III's coronation earlier this month to stay at home in California with her and Harry's two children.