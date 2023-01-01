No arrests made over alleged car chase involving Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Police officers have not made any arrests following an alleged "near-catastrophic" car chase involving Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



On Wednesday, a spokesperson claimed the royals and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were targeted in a "relentless pursuit" by a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" while in a taxi after they attended a gala event in New York City the previous evening.



Following the news, a representative for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued a statement in which they confirmed no arrests had been made.



"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."



In addition, New York City mayor Eric Adams called the alleged incident a "bit reckless and irresponsible" during an unrelated press conference.



"It's clear that the press, the paparazzi, they want to get the right shot. But public safety must always be at the forefront," he insisted. "I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase."



Yet, even if the incident was a 10-minute pursuit, Adams noted it would be "extremely dangerous" in the densely-populated Big Apple.



"We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets," the politician continued.



He also referred to Harry's mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a high-speed car chase in Paris while being followed by photographers in 1997.



"I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his mom died and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and for something to have happened to them as well," he added.



Buckingham Palace officials have not yet commented.