Khloé Kardashian 'tired' of Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloé Kardashian has finally addressed rumours suggesting she has reunited with Tristan Thompson.



On Wednesday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to react to a fan theory suggesting she is "soft launching" a reconciliation with her former boyfriend by getting her sister Kim Kardashian to attend his Los Angeles Lakers' basketball games.



In her lengthy message, Khloé urged her followers to stop pushing the "narrative" regarding Tristan.



"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point," she wrote. "It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.



"Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun.... Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," the 38-year-old continued, seemingly referring to the death of Tristan's mother Andrea Thompson in January.



Elsewhere in her post, Khloé compared Kim showing support for the sportsman to the way she maintains a friendship with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick.



"Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He's my brother. It's just not on an nba stage (sic)," she added. "Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."



Khloé and Tristan, 32, are parents to a five-year-old daughter named True and a baby boy whom they welcomed via surrogate in July 2022. After a rocky relationship, the pair seemingly parted ways for good in early 2022 after it was revealed that Tristan had secretly welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols the previous year.