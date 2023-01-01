Duke and Duchess of Sussex's taxi driver 'never felt in danger' during alleged car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's taxi driver "never felt in danger" during an alleged car chase.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson claimed the royals and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were targeted in a "relentless pursuit" by a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" while in a taxi after they attended a gala event in New York City the previous evening. No arrests have been made.

Commenting on the incident during an interview with The Washington Post, taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh reported that he drove the couple for approximately 10 minutes during the apparent pursuit.

"I don't think I would call it a chase," he told the outlet. "I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe."

In addition, Sukhcharn indicated he was more concerned about avoiding the paparazzi.

"They kept following us and were coming next to the car," the driver added. "They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us."

In response to the news, a representative for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued a statement in which they confirmed they were aware of the alleged car chase.

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."