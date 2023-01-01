Nicolas Cage to play himself in new horror video game

Nicolas Cage is to play himself in the new multiplayer horror video game Dead by Daylight.



Cage's role in the game was unveiled in a haunting trailer posted on the Dead by Daylight Instagram account on Wednesday.



The trailer features a life-like rendering of the 59-year-old actor, who appeared on screen, glared at the camera and declared, "There's nothing more powerful than imagination. It can shape the fabric of reality. Transform everything you may think you know."



The Dead by Daylight makers teased that the Con Air star gives the "performance of a lifetime" in the game.



According to the website, Cage plays a version of himself; a sole survivor who is equipped with skills "inspired by acting and the idea of getting into a role".



Cage is no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in genre films such as 1988's Vampire's Kiss and more recently as Dracula in the 2023 horror-comedy Renfield alongside Nicholas Hoult.



The Oscar-winning star is also set to reprise his role of arms dealer Yuri Orlov in the sequel to the 2005 crime thriller Lord of War. The film, titled Lords of War, will also feature Bill Skarsgard in the role of Cage's son.



Production is scheduled to begin later this year.