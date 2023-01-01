Jane Fonda names French director who tried to sleep with her

Jane Fonda has claimed the late French director René Clément asked to sleep with her during the making of their 1964 thriller Joy House.



During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Fonda was asked by host Andy Cohen to name "one man in Hollywood that tried to pick you up once that you turned down".



The Oscar-winning actress quickly replied: "The French director René Clément."



She continued, "He wanted to go to bed with me because he said that the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like. He said it in French and I pretended I didn't understand."



The 85-year-old actress then quipped: "I have stories for you, kid, (but) we don't have time."



During the time of production, Clément was 51 and Fonda was 27. Clément, who won the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1949, died in 1996 aged 82.



Fonda is currently on the promotional tour for her new film Book Club: The Next Chapter, which also stars Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Don Johnson. The sequel is in cinemas now.