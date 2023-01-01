Selena Gomez to host two new food shows

Selena Gomez has been tapped to host two new Food Network shows.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on Wednesday, chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch announced that the actress/singer has signed up to present a "celebration-focused series" that will launch just before the holidays later in the year.

"Having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," she gushed.

In addition, the 30-year-old will soon begin work on a new project set for 2024 that will have her "meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens".

No further details, including potential release dates, were announced.

Previously, Selena displayed her culinary skills in the Emmy Award-nominated Max series, Selena + Chef.

Guest chefs on the series included Rachael Ray, Gordon Ramsay, Padma Lakshmi, and Jamie Oliver.