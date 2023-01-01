Robert Downey Jr. was 'petrol-spewing mess' before classic car transformation series

Robert Downey Jr. has joked he was a "petrol-spewing mess" before he participated in a new car transformation TV series.

On Wednesday, producers unveiled the trailer for Downey's Dream Cars during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation in New York City, with the programme chronicling the Iron Man star's journey as he switches his classic sports and muscle cars into eco-friendly automobiles.

The six-part docuseries aims to bring Downey's passion for sustainability to the car restoration space by updating his collection of vintage cars to make them faster and more powerful, but also more efficient.

"We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess," Downey said in a press release. "And a hypocrite, as I'd founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I'm a bit of a dreamer. The last three years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonise these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem-solving."

Downey also described the experience of making the show to be a "huge challenge and an enlightening journey".

"It's also just fun to watch, and for that, I must credit my kids, my wife and boss Susan, Team Downey, Boat Rocker's Matador Content, and of course, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery," the 58-year-old added.

Downey's Dream Cars will premiere via Max on 22 June.