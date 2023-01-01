Ludacris honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Ludacris has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the Los Angeles ceremony on Wednesday, the Move B***h rapper thanked his family, fans, and "the people who showed up for me." He was joined by rappers LL Cool J and Queen Latifah, and his Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

"No matter what people say I can't do, I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and show people it's possible in order to make everyone who got me here proud," he told the attending crowd, via Sky News. "This means that I've made my mark... I went from being a young man with a dream to having my name cemented in one of the most visited places on Earth."

Along with his starring in the Fast & Furious franchise - which to date has amassed global box office earnings in excess of US $1.7 billion (£1.36 billion) - Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

The actor and rapper was also surprised by an appearance from his daughter, Karma Bridges, who had previously told him she would not be in Los Angeles to attend the event.

Karma described her father as "my rock, my hero" and "the perfect example of a father".

Ludacris' star is the 2,756th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.