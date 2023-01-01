Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Harrison Ford has received an honorary Palm d’Or award at Cannes Film Festival.

After an introduction to Cannes Film Festival held at the Grand Theatre Lumière on Thursday, the Indiana Jones star was announced as this year’s recipient for the festival’s honorary Palm d’Or award.

The Palm d’Or is a Cannes Film Festival competitive award usually reserved for the festival’s best film, but an honorary or non-competitive Palm d’Or can be awarded to directors or actors for their body of work.

“I am pleased and honoured, but I got a movie you gotta see,” Harrison said upon accepting the award, referencing his upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He also joked of the video montage that played onstage, honouring his career, “They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been scheduled to show out of competition at Cannes Film Festival this year. The fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise sees Harrison return as its titular character, preparing to retire before his estranged goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) reveals that she seeks the Archimedes Dial - a device that can locate fissures in time.

The film is set for a theatre release across the UK on 30 June.