Ireland Baldwin and RAC welcome first child together

Ireland Baldwin and RAC have welcomed their first child together.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the model announced that she and her boyfriend of over two years had welcomed their first baby, a girl named Holland.

She shared a selfie with the musician and the newborn, captioning the post, “Holland.”

Ireland first announced that she was pregnant in December last year, posting a video from an ultrasound appointment.

In January, she revealed the sex of the baby, referring to her with feminine pronouns. She later appeared on Girlboss Radio and explained why she had chosen the name Holland.

“I’m Ireland, so (we chose) another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said at the time. “I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name.”

RAC - whose real name is André Allen Anjos - and Ireland have been publicly dating since 2021. They live in Oregon and own the Good Times coffee and wine bar together.