Barry Keoghan drops out of Gladiator sequel

Barry Keoghan is no longer involved in the Gladiator sequel.



It was reported in March that The Banshees of Inisherin star was in talks to play Emperor Geta in the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic, however, Deadline has now revealed that he had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.



The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger is now in talks to replace the Irish actor.



According to Above the Line, Keoghan was reportedly forced to leave the role in order to star in Bird, the next film from American Honey filmmaker Andrea Arnold.



In the original film, Russell Crowe played Maximus, a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the evil Roman emperor Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix.



The Gladiator sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus. Connie Nielsen is reprising her role as Lucilla, while previously announced newcomers include Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn.



On Thursday, it was revealed that Moon Knight's May Calamawy, British comedian Matt Lucas, Lior Raz, and Peter Mensah had been added to the cast. According to Deadline, Derek Jacobi will also be reprising his role as Gracchus.



Scott is directing and producing the project from a script penned by David Scarpa.



The sequel is due to be released in cinemas on 22 November 2024.