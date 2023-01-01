Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' amid parenting challenges

Kim Kardashian has admitted she sometimes "cries herself to sleep" when dealing with parenting struggles.



During a recent conversation for the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality TV star spoke candidly about raising four children - North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm - with ex-husband Kanye West.



In particular, Kim emphasised just how tricky it is to meet all of her kids' individual needs.



"It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" she asked, according to a preview obtained by People. "You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's (just) me to play good police officer and bad cop."



But while parenting is "really f**king hard", Kim insisted she loves being a mum.



"It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared," the 42-year-old continued. "But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."



Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised last November.