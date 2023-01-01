Natalie Portman insists women are 'expected to behave differently' to men at film festivals

Natalie Portman has claimed women are still "expected to behave differently" to men at the Cannes Film Festival.



During a press conference staged for her new film May December at the event in Cannes, France on Sunday, the Black Swan actress described the project as an investigation into "the different roles we play in different environments".



Specifically, Portman alluded to the way in which the annual festival is one example of "performing femininity" due to the strict mandates related to attire for female guests.



"Even here, the different ways we, as women, are expected to behave at this festival even compared to men... how we're supposed to look, how we're supposed to carry ourselves," she mused. "The expectations are different on you all the time. It affects how you behave, whether you are buying into or rejecting it. You're defined by the social structures upon you."



Elsewhere, Portman pointed to her excitement over being able to appear opposite Julianne Moore in the new Todd Haynes-directed film.



"It's incredible to get to be part of a film like this, which has two complex women characters who are full of delicious conflicts," the star added.



May December tells the story of an actress, as played by Portman, who travels to meet a married couple with a large age gap as preparation for an onscreen role.