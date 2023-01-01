John Cena regrets 'selfish' feud with Dwayne Johnson

John Cena has reflected on his past WWE clash with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

During a Thursday episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 46-year-old wrestler-turned-Hollywood-star admitted he "really messed up" by feuding with the Black Adam actor between 2011 and 2013.

"I got selfish, and me living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else's perspective, I took Dwayne's comments as not genuine," John confessed of The Rock returning to WWE after leaving the sport to pursue a full-time acting career.

"My view was if you love something, be there everyday," John continued. "Like, what a hypocrite I am, because I still love WWE and I can't go all the time. And I just didn't see that. I was so selfish."

The Fast X star later admitted it took him time to understand and appreciate why wrestlers like Dwayne and Dave Bautista chose to pursue careers in Hollywood.

"These guys are breaking down barriers, shattering ceilings, and on top of that, just transcending the art form," John acknowledged.

The Peacemaker actor closed out his story by reassuring listeners that his relationship with Dwayne was now "in a really good place".