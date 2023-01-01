Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 26th wedding anniversary

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the Sex and the City star shared a tribute to her husband of 26 years.

"Happy 26th anniversary my husband," Sarah captioned a photo of the cork from a Champagne bottle. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ."

Matthew and Sarah married in May 1997, welcomed their first child James in October 2002, and their twin daughters Marion and Tabitha via a surrogate in June 2009.

During a 2020 appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star opened up about his marriage.

"I don't know the secret at all, but I'm very grateful and I love her and it's amazing," he said of Sarah. "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long... It doesn't feel like it."