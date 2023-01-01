Prince Harry's representative dismisses hotel room rumour

A representative for Prince Harry has dismissed a rumour that he uses a private hotel room to "escape" his home life.

In a statement to Page Six on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex disputed a Saturday report published by The Sun which claimed that the royal kept a private hotel room to "escape" from his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Sources told The Sun that Harry had a private room "set aside" in a hotel near his and Meghan's California home for when he needs alone time.

After the story went live, his spokesperson told Page Six, "This is not true."

The original story further claimed that Harry also used Los Angeles private members club San Vicente Bungalows as his "escape place".

The club has banned the use of cameras inside and prohibited those entering from approaching other guests. According to a report, clubhouse staff place stickers over guests' phone cameras upon arrival.

Harry shares four-year-old Archie and 23-month-old Lilibet with Meghan. The couple celebrated five years of marriage on Friday.

The report came just days after the couple and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were allegedly involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in New York City after they attended a gala event.