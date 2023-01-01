Michelle Yeoh confirms 'no sequel' is planned for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh has insisted there will be no sequel to Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Malaysian star, who won the Best Actress Oscar for the film earlier this year, confirmed there would be no follow-up to the 2022 smash hit during her Kering Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

"There's no sequel," Michelle stated, via Variety. "We would just be doing the same thing."

The actress also discussed the events that led to Everything Everywhere All At Once winning seven Oscars, including Best Picture, at this year's ceremony.

"It's just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the 'normal way'. In the 'normal way', would Everything Everywhere All At Once would have been nominated?" she asked rhetorically. "Chances are no, five to ten years ago."

Michelle credited the success of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 with changing the landscape for Asian stories in Hollywood as it proved that audiences were interested in diverse storytelling. She acknowledged that if the film wasn't successful, she "wouldn't be sitting (there) today" as an Oscar winner.

The 60-year-old also lamented Hollywood's double standard in which men are given more chances than women following a commercial failure.

"There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing," Michelle explained. "It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better - but the truth of the matter is it's not. It's really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, even though we travelled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."