Marion Cotillard insists #MeToo movement has taught young actresses what's 'not right'

Marion Cotillard believes the #MeToo movement has empowered young actresses to say "no" in situations that make them feel uncomfortable.



The Inception actress revealed in a conversation with Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday that she thought the film industry still has "a long way to go" following the popularisation of the movement against sexual abuse and harassment in 2017.



"We still have a long way to go!" she said. "I always have in mind this woman who goes to another march, another walk with her sign saying, 'I can't believe I'm still here dealing with this sh*t.'"



However, on a positive note, the French star explained how young actresses nowadays feel empowered to take a stand against what they know is "not right" while she did not in the early days of her career.



"I've been an actress for a long time; I was (put) in situations that I shouldn't have been in," the Oscar-winning star continued. "There still are some sick men, and women sometimes, who will take advantage of the youth, who will take advantage of the passion that we have as an actor, and the fact that we depend on the desire of directors, producers.



"But to know that today those young actresses know that this is not right, that if someone asks you something that you're not comfortable with you can say 'No.' I didn't know that when I was a young actress, it was a very different time."



Cotillard appeared at Cannes to promote her new film, Little Girl Blue, which deals with themes of sexual abuse.