Ray Stevenson dead at 58

Actor Ray Stevenson has died.



In a statement to Variety, a publicist for the Northern Irish star confirmed he had passed away on Sunday. He was 58.



No further information was given.



Stevenson landed his big break with the 1998 movie The Theory of Flight and went on to appear in projects as such 2008's Punisher: War Zone and 2011's Kill the Irishman.



He was also known for playing portraying Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including 2011's Thor.



Most recently, Stevenson completed filming on 1242: Gateway to the West and was in production on the Cassino in Ischia.