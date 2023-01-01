Paris Hilton mourns loss of beloved dog

Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her pet dog.

On Monday, the socialite took to Instagram to announce that her beloved Chihuahua, named Harajuku B**ch, had passed away at the impressive age of 23.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B**ch," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images with the dog. "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber."

Over the course of her career, Paris has been open about her love of small dogs and is believed to have owned 10 at one point.

"Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way," the Simple Life star added. "From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears. Rest peacefully, my sweet darling."

Accordingly, a number of celebrities offered their support by posting kind comments.

"An unbearable pain.... Rest peacefully sweet baby!!" noted Elle Fanning, while Kimora Lee Simmons added: "So sorry for your loss! I know it's tough!"

The sad news comes several months after Paris revealed that one of her other dogs, Diamond Baby, had gone missing. The pet is yet to be found.