Lupita Nyong'o amused by Janelle Monáe dating rumours

Lupita Nyong'o was greatly amused by rumours suggesting she was dating Janelle Monáe.



During an interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, the Black Panther actress addressed claims that she and the singer/actress were once an item.



"(Janelle) has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic," she told the outlet. "People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don't mind being associated with her in any capacity."



Lupita also admitted that there are aspects of Janelle's life that she doesn't know about.



"Just because you're a close friend of hers doesn't mean you get to know everything about her," the 40-year-old continued. "I think that's what makes her interesting as an artist."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Lupita recalled how she and Janelle formed an instant connection at the 2014 Met Gala - shortly after she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave.



"(Janelle) came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, 'I'm so proud of you, and just thank you for being you,'" she remembered. "At some point, (Janelle) asked me for my phone, put her number in and said 'Let's stay in touch.' She was like, 'I really mean it. If you need anything, I'm here for you.'"