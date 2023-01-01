Vin Diesel confirms female-led Fast and Furious spin-off is in development

Vin Diesel has confirmed a female-led 'Fast and Furious' spin-off is in development and will be launched after the franchise's "finale".

The 54-year-old actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the high-speed film franchise, also admitted there are other spin-off movies in the works.

He told Variety: "I started developing the female spinoff ... in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs.

'Fast X', which was released earlier this month, is the 10th and latest movie in the series and is one half of a two-part finale, but Diesel admitted "it’s bittersweet to think of a finale".

In October, Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley admitted she hoped to make a female-led 'Fast and Furious' spin-off.

In an interview with Business Insider, she said: "I would love to see a female 'Fast'.

"So would Vin (Diesel). We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to this incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female 'Fast'."

Several 'Fast and Furious' cast members have previously backed a female spin-off, with stars such as Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and Dame Helen Mirren all featuring in the long-running series.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall to promote the release of 'F9', Brewster - who first appeared as Mia Toretto in the original 2001 film - said: "That would be awesome. I've heard these rumours. I think that would be incredible. Think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with.

"It would be really, really cool. So, I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome. So, fingers crossed."

Emmanuel admitted in 2022 she was "demanding" a female spin-off be made.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress told Digital Spy: "I want a girl spin-off.

"We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make a badass girl 'Fast' movie. I'm so here for that. That's the 'Fast' spin-off that I want, that I demand!"