Catherine, Princess of Wales insists royals have to 'work hard'

Catherine, Princess of Wales opened up about royal life while speaking to schoolchildren on Monday.



The 41-year-old royal made a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show in London and met with pupils taking part in the annual show's inaugural children's picnic.



A video from the event showed one of the schoolkids asking Catherine, "What is it like to be a princess?"



She replied, "You have to work hard... But you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."



When pressed on what the royal family does, she said, "They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone."



Catherine sat on the lawn and spoke to the different groups of children about the importance of gardening before visiting several of the show's gardens.



In another video, Catherine told students that her son Prince Louis, five, was growing broad beans at school. She reportedly drew sketches of flowers and plants for the children in lieu of her signature.



During the outing, the Princess of Wales also met with members of the Chelsea Pensioners veterans group during their lunch.



Catherine and Prince William, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month, are also parents to nine-year-old Prince George and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte.