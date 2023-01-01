Arnold Schwarzenegger named Netflix's Chief Action Officer

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been appointed Netflix's Chief Action Officer.



Netflix announced on Monday that The Terminator star had been appointed as their new CAO, responsible for highlighting the streaming service's upcoming action slate, which includes Extraction 2, The Witcher, and Heart of Stone.



"No one loves action as much as I do. That's why I've accepted a big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer," Schwarzenegger said in a video accompanying the announcement. "I'm working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on Earth."



He concluded, "Nobody knows action like I do, and nobody hits like Netflix."



In the video, Schwarzenegger arrives at Netflix's offices in a tank and runs over a car. In his role, he watches the upcoming action projects and jokingly suggests how to make them bigger and better.



The announcement coincides with Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix series FUBAR, marking the actor's first leading television role.



Premiering on 25 May, FUBAR follows a father and daughter duo, played by Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, who discover they both secretly work for the CIA when they are paired together for a mission.