Kim Kardashian 'will take her time' finding new partner after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her love life following her split from Pete Davidson.

During a Monday appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the SKIMS founder admitted that she wasn't opposed to finding love again nine months after breaking up with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," Kim told host Jay Shetty. "I definitely will take my time."

She added, "If I can look at everything I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time. I think it just has to be different for me. It's obviously such a hard place to be in because... how do you go about it?"

The entrepreneur and television personality has been single since breaking up with Pete in August 2022. Their relationship lasted nine months, as they first became romantically linked in November 2021.

Kim explained in her interview that "there's so many factors" she considers in choosing a partner and explained that she has to be "mindful of people that enter (her) life" as a mother.

The reality star shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm.

"I'll always believe in love and always want that," Kim continued on the podcast. "I think that's such a magical part of life. But I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."

She shared, "There's so much going on that I'm not lonely. I think that's really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever's meant to be will be."